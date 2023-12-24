Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

