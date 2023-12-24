Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.