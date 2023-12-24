Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $168.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.44.
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
