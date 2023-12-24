Guidance Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

