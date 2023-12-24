Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) & Matson (NYSE:MATX) Critical Survey

Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Free Report) and Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hafnia and Matson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Matson 0 2 1 0 2.33

Matson has a consensus target price of $109.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Matson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than Hafnia.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matson $3.11 billion 1.27 $1.06 billion $8.70 12.86

This table compares Hafnia and Matson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Hafnia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Matson shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia N/A N/A N/A Matson 10.06% 13.53% 7.33%

Summary

Matson beats Hafnia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies. The company provides ship owning, ship-management, chartering, investment, and agency office services. As of March 29, 2022, it operated a fleet of 237 vessels, including newbuilds, of which 145 are owned or chartered-in, including 10 owned LR2s, 40 owned and chartered-in LR1s, 58 owned and chartered-in MRs, and 29 owned Handy and eight stainless steel 25K vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hafnia Limited is a subsidiary of BW Group Limited.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, the company offers vessel management and container transshipment services. Its Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. The company serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

