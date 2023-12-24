Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Holdings Lifted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,159 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $66,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Haleon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,133,000 after buying an additional 15,545,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,581,000 after buying an additional 6,210,449 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Haleon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 3,554,361 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Haleon by 6.5% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 567,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Haleon by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,853,000 after buying an additional 2,241,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

