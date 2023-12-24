Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,802,000 after buying an additional 2,677,338 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Harmonic by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,825 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

