Head-To-Head Contrast: Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) vs. Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Expensify and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 2 4 2 0 2.00 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expensify currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.49%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -23.69% -38.14% -17.67% Great Elm Group -200.39% -50.27% -22.46%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Expensify and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Expensify has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expensify and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $169.49 million 0.99 -$27.01 million ($0.46) -5.28 Great Elm Group $8.66 million 6.77 $27.73 million N/A N/A

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expensify.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Expensify beats Great Elm Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

