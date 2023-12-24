Head-To-Head Review: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) vs. Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) and Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Tecan Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $162.47 million 0.24 -$159.54 million ($3.53) -0.23 Tecan Group N/A N/A N/A $4.27 89.23

Tecan Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Tecan Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NanoString Technologies and Tecan Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 855.15%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Tecan Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Tecan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Tecan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -102.44% -548.25% -53.79% Tecan Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tecan Group beats NanoString Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter Pro and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, cartridges, ancillary reagents, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in instruments; and Prosigna in vitro diagnostic kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial biology. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the development of NGS sequencing platform and related assays; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer, as well as collaboration with Stanford Medicine, Acrobat Genomics, and Illumina Accelerator to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; and Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution. It also provides Cavro, an OEM liquid handling component comprising pumps, robots, and valves; SYNERGENCE, an OEM system development service; and PARAMIT, a contract design and manufacturing service. The company operates in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Tecan Group AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Männedorf, Switzerland.

