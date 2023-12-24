Head to Head Survey: PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) versus Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PRA Group and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Given PRA Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PRA Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.1% of PRA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PRA Group and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $966.52 million 1.02 $117.15 million ($1.50) -16.71 Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited $530.41 million 0.98 -$195.99 million N/A N/A

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Group and Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35% Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PRA Group beats Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors. The company also engages in the public markets, alternative, and real estate investment activities. In addition, it offers secretarial, financial consultancy, nominee, loan guarantee, money lending, asset management, property investment, securities trading, and fund management services. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is a subsidiary of AP Emerald Limited.

