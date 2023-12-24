Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,893 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.4 %

BG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 741,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,474. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

