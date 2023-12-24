Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $701.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

