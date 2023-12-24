Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

UPS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.25. 2,332,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

