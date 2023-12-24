Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. 2,599,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

