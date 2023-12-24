Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. 9,029,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,844,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

