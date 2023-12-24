HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $174.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $184.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.82.

Get HEICO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HEICO

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.