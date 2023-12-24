HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.82.

Get HEICO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HEICO

HEICO Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in HEICO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.