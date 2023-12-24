Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 116,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 557,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $835,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

