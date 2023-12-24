H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys Shares of 722 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $373.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $376.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

