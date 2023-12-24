H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

