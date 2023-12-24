H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $967,000 Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 0.7% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

