H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 513 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.06 and a twelve month high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.