Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 354,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 313.9% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.16 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

