Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.30. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

