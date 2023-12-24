Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average of $237.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $261.78.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

