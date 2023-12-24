Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys 791 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM opened at $266.34 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 875,552 shares of company stock valued at $199,988,633. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

