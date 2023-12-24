Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,983 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

