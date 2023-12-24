Howard Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.