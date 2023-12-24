Howard Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

