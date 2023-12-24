Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 3.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $32,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $130.69 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.08. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

