Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 3,301 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Leidos comprises about 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Leidos worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

