Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 839 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 30,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 33,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 29,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $529.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.96. The firm has a market cap of $204.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

