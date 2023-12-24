Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

