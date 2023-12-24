HT Partners LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

