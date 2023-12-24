Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

