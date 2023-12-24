Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

