IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $24,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IAC by 4.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 58.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.29. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

