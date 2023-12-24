iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) vs. FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Head to Head Review

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCoreConnect and FalconStor Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A FalconStor Software $10.05 million 0.74 -$1.80 million ($0.23) -4.52

iCoreConnect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FalconStor Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect N/A -250.58% -3.47% FalconStor Software -0.45% N/A -0.48%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares iCoreConnect and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of iCoreConnect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of iCoreConnect shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iCoreConnect and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FalconStor Software beats iCoreConnect on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

