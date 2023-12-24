IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Cut by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $52,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $554.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $568.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.