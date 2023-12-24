IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $554.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.29. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

