Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 2,440 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,213.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $185.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.78. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $186.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

