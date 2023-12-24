Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $163.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.