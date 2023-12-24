Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 46.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 183,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 58,266 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

