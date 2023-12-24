Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.5% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD opened at $190.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $166.66 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

