Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $69,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.89 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

