Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 337,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $5,094,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.