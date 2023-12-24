Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $7.58 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

