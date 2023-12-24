Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $310.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.56 and a 200-day moving average of $284.56. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

