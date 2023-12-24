Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31,573.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

