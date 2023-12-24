Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $373,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

